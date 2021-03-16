Fighters share mixed reactions after Dana White announces full attendance crowd for UFC 261

Fighters shared mixed reactions after Dana White announced that next month’s UFC 261 event will feature a full attendance crowd.

Earlier this evening, White took to Twitter where he proclaimed the UFC is “back” after securing a venue in Jacksonville, Florida for UFC 261. In addition to announcing that the event will showcase a full fan audience, the UFC boss also revealed that April’s pay-per-view event will be headlined by a welterweight title fight rematch between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman.

Masvidal and Usman had originally met at UFC 251, with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by way of unanimous decision. ‘Gamebred’ had taken that fight on just days notice and vowed that he would be able to stop Usman with a full camp. After Kamaru stated his interest in running things back with Jorge, Dana White and company decided to proceed with booking the rematch.

In addition to Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman 2, next month’s UFC 261 event will also feature two women’s title fights. In the co-main event of the evening reigning flyweight queen Valentina Shevchenko will take on former strawweight title holder Jessica Andrade.

As revealed by Dana White, April’s pay-per-view event will also feature the return of Weili Zhang who is set to defend her strawweight title against former division champion Rose Namajunas.

As seen below, fighters had mixed reactions to Dana White’s news that fans would be in attendance for UFC 261, and that Jorge Masvidal vs. Kamaru Usman 2 would be headlining the event.

Damn someone had to pull the trigger. Wow https://t.co/65Q2yzz1yY — Funky (@Benaskren) March 16, 2021

So me and Leon coach the ultimate fighter ??!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 16, 2021

This would be awesome to be on. #ufc261 https://t.co/wmVxwv34CE — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) March 16, 2021

Marty vs Colby 2 > Marty vs Jorge 2 — Funky (@Benaskren) March 16, 2021

More reactions to Dana White’s surprising announcement regarding UFC 261:

God bless Florida 😄🔥 https://t.co/cwR5zEBsGw — Billy Q (@BillyQMMA) March 16, 2021

I mean I can swing April 24th. Full fans business is boomin let’s gooooo — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 16, 2021

The fans part doesn’t matter to me, but the card…. wow. This will be a good one https://t.co/btCdpG4LYV — Jillian DeCoursey (@lionheartjill) March 16, 2021

