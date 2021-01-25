Anthony Pettis shares video of Max Holloway previously attempting “Showtime” kick, ‘Blessed’ responds

Anthony Pettis had some fun with Max Holloway this afternoon, sharing a video of ‘Blessed’ previously attempting a “Showtime kick”.

Pettis and Holloway have a history, having collided for the UFC’s interim featherweight title at UFC 206. That 2016 evening in Toronto, ‘Blessed’ walked away with a third round TKO victory over the former lightweight champ.

Despite having previously traded punches, Anthony Pettis and Max Holloway seem to have a good relationship. With that being said the Milwaukee native recently had some fun with the Hawaiian by sharing a video from a previous Holloway fight where Max attempted a “Showtime” kick.

It did not take long for Pettis (24-10 MMA) to get a response, as ‘Blessed’ issued the following hilarious reply.

Bro 🤦🏻‍♂️ did it no justice 😂😂😂 — Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) January 25, 2021

“Bro, did it no justice.” – Holloway replied with a bunch a laughing emojis.

Max Holloway most recently competed at last weekend’s UFC Fight Island 7 event, where he scored a spectacular unanimous decision victory over Calvin Kattar. That win snapped a two-fight losing skid for the Hawaiian, as the former featherweight champ had previously suffered back-to-back losses to Alex Volkanovski.

As for Anthony Pettis, the former UFC lightweight champion made his final Octagon appearance in December where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Alex Morono.

“Showtime” has since signed with PFL in hopes of winning their upcoming lightweight tournament.

Anthony Pettis explained his move during a recent interview with MMAFighting.

“I wasn’t getting cut. I wasn’t on the chopping block, I had an offer from the UFC. But that offer was like putting me back in the same rat race I’ve been in, if you will. I’ve been in that rat race. I know I was going down to 155, everybody’s trying to get that belt again. There’s some names in front of me. It would have been fun to go back and take care of some guys that I know I could have beaten and that I lost to, but when I made this decision I took all that emotion away from it,” Anthony Pettis said.

“I took away trying to be a champion in the UFC, trying to come back from losses that I had, rematches that I wanted. What makes sense for my career? What makes sense for Anthony Pettis right now? It didn’t take long. I knew what my goals were and these guys are giving me a format for it.”

