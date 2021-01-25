Dustin Poirier responds to Conor McGregor’s vacant title fight request: “Crown me now”

Dustin Poirier responded to Conor McGregor’s suggestion of a trilogy fight title bout, saying that he already should be crowned the champion.

Poirier KOed McGregor in the second round of their UFC 257 main event. The fight was a non-title bout, with the winner being in line to potentially fight UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. However, the champ is likely going to retire instead, which would set up a vacant title at 155lbs. Poirier is almost certainly going to fight for the title in his next fight, but his next opponent still unknown.

Some potential opponents for Poirier in a vacant title bout include Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje, and even Nate Diaz. But McGregor is also a very real possibility. Despite being knocked out by Poirier at UFC 257, McGregor still has a previous KO win over Poirier from 2014, and he’s still a massive star. The trilogy fight is something that McGregor and his coach John Kavanagh are hoping for.

However, if you ask Poirier, it’s not necessary for him to fight McGregor again to determine who the champ is. In Poirier’s mind, he already is. Check out what “The Diamond” wrote on his Twitter in response to quotes from Kavanagh that McGregor is hoping to fight him in a trilogy bout. It seems Poirier doesn’t believe it’s necessary.

Crown me now https://t.co/33jqyoJpzD — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 25, 2021

McGregor took a lot of damage in the fight against Poirier to his legs and to his chin, so if these two are to run it back for the third time, it likely wouldn’t be until the summer at the earliest. It’s possible that, in the meantime, Poirier could fight another top contender for a vacant title. But if the UFC likes the idea of a trilogy, then the promotion could hold out both men in hopes of a third fight between them.

Do you think the UFC should book a trilogy fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, or should Poirier fight someone else?