Nate Diaz blasts Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier for suggesting trilogy would be for the title: “lol lightweight division”

Nate Diaz is not a fan of Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor for suggesting that their potential trilogy would be for the vacant lightweight title.

In the lead-up to UFC 257, both McGregor and Poirier thought their fight should be the belt, but that was not the case. Instead, UFC president, Dana White was holding out hope Khabib Nurmagomedov would return.

However, after UFC 257, it was confirmed the champ would not return. Poirier then hinted at running things back with McGregor for the belt, which Diaz was not a fan of.

U and Dp just got choked on ur face the other day by a guy that ran off and didn’t want none especially wit me 👋 , how u gonna fight for a title?

I been here 14 years and no one can do me like that ever in life ..😎 lol lightweight division — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 25, 2021

It should be no surprise to see Nate Diaz blast both Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor given their history. McGregor and Diaz have already fought twice and many thought the trilogy would happen, but it has not happened as of yet. As for Poirier, he and Diaz were supposed to fight with one another at UFC 230 and both men accused the other of pulling out of the fight.

It is interesting to see Nate Diaz starting to tweet about the UFC more and it could lead to him making his return. Ever since he lost to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244, many wanted to see him return, but nothing piqued his interest. Recently, though, Dana White has hinted that Diaz will return at lightweight against a top contender. The opponent is still not known, but perhaps, Diaz gets in there with either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier depending on how the UFC matchmakes the division.

