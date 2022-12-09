Paddy Pimblett warns Jake Paul against attending UFC 282: “I’ll pimp slap him”

Paddy Pimblett is warning Jake Paul not to attend UFC 282.

UFC 282 takes place tomorrow night, Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) is set to meet Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the lightweight co-main event.

Heading into the match-up, Jake Paul challenged ‘The Baddy’ to spar with him in the boxing ring for a prize of $1 million. Of course this challenge came about after Pimblett’s claims that Paul’s boxing matches have been

‘fixed’.

Pimblett, speaking on Daniel Cormier’s YouTube channel had this to say about the Jake Paul challenge (h/t MMAMania):

“How do you win a spar? I don’t understand it. But as I say, I’m fighting Saturday. I said I’ll chill Sunday and get some food in me, you’re more than welcome to come to the (UFC) P.I. (Performance Institute) on Monday and I’ll beat you up. He said, ‘Oh, I got meetings with the WBA (World Boxing Association),’ or something stupid, something along them lines.”

Continuing Pimblett said he’s not about to curtail to Paul’s terms and should he show up at UFC 282…. well…:

“I’m not doing nothing on his terms, it’s that simple. If he’s at the show on Saturday and I walk past him, I’ll just go whoop (slaps hand). I can assault people, lad, and I’ll assault him. I’ll just slap him across the face. I’ll pimp slap him.”

Fighting words – ‘pimp slap’ – defined as using the back of one’s hand, extending the right arm across your chest in a 90 degree angle, with the goal of connecting as much of the back of your hand with as much force as possible, aiming for the other person’s cheek.

Jake Paul, aka ‘The Problem Child’ has acknowledged in the past that he’s been banned for attending UFC events. It is therefore unlikely that Pimblett will be forced to use the ‘pimp slap’ on the 25 year old boxer this weekend.

Will you be watching Pimblett vs Gordon tomorrow night? Would you like to see Pimblett spar with Jake Paul in the not so distant future?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!