Dustin Jacoby believes Michal Oleksiejczuk scrap has “Fight of the Night written all over it,” eyes stoppage win at UFC 272

Dustin Jacoby is excited to face Michal Olesiejczuk at UFC 272 as he believes it’s a fun fight for the fans.

Jacoby is coming off a decision win over John Allan at UFC 268 which was his second in a row and since returning to the UFC, he’s 4-0-1. Against Oleksiejczuk, he knows this will be a fun fight as he believes they will stand and trade with one another.

“He’s a great fighter, he brings a lot of pressure,” Jacoby said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “In that division, I think I’m one of the guys that bring the most pressure and he’s right there with me so it should be a fun fight for everyone.”

Against Oleksiejczuk, Jacoby believes the Pole will look to take him down after they exchange some punches. Yet, the Factory X fighter is confident he will be able to stuff them and on the feet, he’s confident he’s the better striker.

With Dustin Jacoby being confident he’s the better striker, he believes he won’t just get his hand raised but will find the stoppage win. He also believes this scrap could very well be the Fight of the Night.

“I think it’s going to be a high-paced fight from the get-go. He’s going to get in my face which will up my tempo. I just keep telling myself, have no fears, and go balls to the wall and just wherever it goes, just go with it,” Jacoby explained. “I see it as a high pace fight that has Fight of the Night written all over it. Just two guys going at it until one of us goes down. I do see myself catching him on the feet or possibly some type of submission. I don’t see it being a clean fight, I think it’s going to be dirty where he’s right in my face and we are going after it.”

If Jacoby does get out and finish Oleksiejczuk at UFC 272, he believes that will put him in the rankings and start off a big 2022 for him.

“I would hope so, I’d really think I’d be in that 14 or 15 spot, and after this win, I want to fight someone ranked seven to 12,” Jacoby concluded. “Timing is everything right. If you get your opportunity, I call out the eighth, ninth, 10th guy, beat them, and take their spot. Then, you are a couple of fights away from the top. Timing is everything and I really do believe the winner of this fight will get into the top-15 so I have to go in there and get the job done.”

Do you think Dustin Jacoby will beat Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 272?