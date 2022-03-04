Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey voices support for Cain Velasquez: “I would have done the same thing if not worse”

Ronda Rousey has become the latest fighter to voice her support for Cain Velasquez following his recent arrest.

Over the course of the last few days, mixed martial arts fans and fighters alike have been rocked by the news that Cain Velasquez is being charged with attempted murder – alongside a string of other alleged crimes. Very few details were released initially but as the days went by, it was reported that Velasquez was attempting to exact revenge on a man who had been charged with molesting a relative of his.

A #FreeCain movement soon began on social media and while it did divide the opinion of some, the majority were in the corner of the former two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

The list of competitors supporting him now includes former UFC champ and current WWE superstar Ronda Rousey.

I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez — Ronda Rousey (@RondaRousey) March 3, 2022

“I would have done the same thing if not worse #freeCainVelasquez”

Rousey isn’t known for having a stellar reputation within the MMA community as a result of her last few fights and how she reacted to them, but in this sense, nobody can argue against her support of Cain.

The entire situation has been covered over and over again by a variety of different news sources and in the end, sadness is the overriding emotion that many are left with.

Velasquez has always been touted as one of the nicest individuals in the sport and while taking justice into his own hands may not have been the smart move, it’s forced a lot of people to ask the question as to what they would do in such a scenario.

