Donald Cerrone says report that he is working with Duke Roufus for UFC 246 is ‘not accurate’

It turns out Donald Cerrone will not be having Duke Roufus’ help in his UFC 246 camp to prepare for Conor McGregor.

On Jan. 18, in the main event of UFC 246, “Cowboy” will return to the Octagon at welterweight against the Irishman in McGregor. In the lead up to the fight, Roufus was on ‘The Luke Thomas Show’ on Sirius XM and said Cerrone was coming to Milwaukee to do some of his camp.

“Kind of interesting note, I’ll switch gears, Paul Felder and Anthony [Pettis], you know they’re friends with ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone,” he said. “So I’m going to be getting a visit right after Christmas from Cowboy. He’s coming out to do a little training with us, and I’m pretty excited about it actually.”

Yet, that appears to be false as Donald Cerrone said he didn’t know where that report came from but it is not true.

“Those reports are not accurate,” Cerrone told MMA Junkie. “I’m not sure where that came. I heard it also. I’m like, ‘Oh, I guess I’m going to Duke Roufus’, huh?’ It’s just another clickbait from you guys. I love you media mother (expletive) Anything you guys can grasp your (expletive) hands on you’ll do it.”

Although when Cerrone was informed the media did not make it up, rather Roufus said it, Cowboy makes it clear he is the main horse and no one knows his plans but him.

“I’m the (expletive) horse,” Cerrone said. “I say I’m going nowhere. Same old song and dance [for this training camp], baby.”

So, it appears Donald Cerrone will continue to do his training camp at his BMF Ranch on his property and bring in fighters to work with him.

Whether or not there were ever talks for Cerrone to go to Roufusport is unknown.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/23/2019.