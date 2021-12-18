Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore now an exhibition match on Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2 undercard

Deron Williams and Frank Gore will no longer be considered professional boxers.

Williams a former NBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist was set to make his pro boxing debut against Gore a longtime NFL running back. The fight was set to be on the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 undercard on Saturday night on Showtime, but it was going to be a pro bout. However, on Friday, ESPN revealed the fight has now been changed to an exhibition. Even though it will be an exhibition, a winner will still be declared.

Frank Gore vs. Deron Williams will now be an exhibition Saturday on the Paul vs. Woodley 2 card, per a Showtime spokesperson. Similar rules to a regular bout, but with 12-ounce gloves. Still full commission sanctioning and a winner declared. No reason for the change given. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) December 17, 2021

Although neither Williams nor Gore have fought before they both have experience in combat sports. The three-time NBA All-Star co-owns Fortis MMA which is the home to the likes of Uriah Hall, Geoff Neal, and Diego Ferreira among others.

“Combat sports have been a part of my life since my youngest days,” Williams said in a statement. “Before I was a basketball player, I was a wrestler. Since 2015, I have had the privilege of owning an MMA gym, and through that I have trained in various martial arts to stay active. Over the last year, I’ve been waiting for the right opportunity to translate my training into a professional debut.”

Gore, meanwhile, has talked about wanting to box for years and when the fight was announced he was ecstatic to finally make it happen.

“I’m excited to be fighting on this card and can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on,” Gore said in a statement. “Boxing has me excited, and on Dec. 18 expect fireworks!”

Who do you think will win, Deron Williams or Frank Gore?