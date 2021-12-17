Jake Paul gets heated after ceremonial weigh-in for Tyron Woodley rematch: ‘I’m f*****g him up’ (Video)

Jake Paul got heated after his ceremonial weigh-in for his rematch against Tyron Woodley.

Paul and Woodley are set to headline a Showtime boxing pay-per-view on Saturday night in Tampa, Florida. It’s an intriguing matchup given they had just fought less than four months ago in August where Paul won by split decision. However, many had thought Paul had clearly won the fight despite being rocked at one point.

Now, ahead of the rematch, both men have promised knockouts but at the weigh-ins, Jake Paul got heated in making sure everyone knows his intentions for Tyron Woodley.

“I said, ‘It’s f*****g go mode.’ A different Jake Paul you’re going to see this time, we’re f*****g bucking in the middle of the ring. No funny s**t. No funny s**t like last time. I’m f*****g him up, I’m f*****g him up, I’m f*****g him up, Ariel, I’m f*****g him up,” Paul said to Ariel Helwani after the ceremonial weigh-in.

Jake Paul enters this rematch against Tyron Woodley being 4-0 as a professional boxer. The win over Woodley was the biggest of his career as before that he knocked out Ben Askren in the first round back in April. Prior to that, he knocked out Nate Robinson in November of 2020 after TKO’ing fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib in January of 2020 in his pro boxing debut.

Although Paul beat Woodley in August, he still is looking to show he is a legit fighter and is hoping to KO the former UFC champ. Woodley, meanwhile, is looking to right the wrong of August and show he is the better boxer than the former YouTuber and Disney star. His fight in Cleveland in the summer was his pro boxing debut after fighting out his UFC contract.

