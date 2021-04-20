Daniel Cormier says he would “kill” Jake Paul if they ever fought, suggests Luke Rockhold fight him instead

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier doesn’t believe Jake Paul actually wants to fight him because he would get destroyed if they ever fought.

Cormier, the former UFC double champion, posted his hilarious reaction of watching Ben Askren get finished by Paul at Saturday’s boxing event. The two then got into a bit of a back-and-forth on social media, so it wasn’t a surprise that Cormier had some harsh words for Paul on his podcast.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on the “DC and Helwani” podcast, Cormier said that he would beat Paul if they ever fight, but he’s not interested in the matchup. Instead, Cormier is suggesting that Paul go out there and fight Luke Rockhold.

“This dude would never fight me. I would kill him. Why would I ever fight someone like that? But my immediate reaction was, ‘I can’t stand this kid.’ So it works! I can’t stand this kid! But who punches down? You don’t punch down to somebody. I’m the guy that’s in the Hall of Fame. I’m the guy that won two world championships at the same time,” Cormier said (h/t BadLeftHook).

“I’m not gonna punch down to some kid that’s on YouTube that’s, like, ‘Fight me!’ Like, why? What have you done to earn the right to fight me? So, no, it’s silly and stupid. But I would like him to fight Tyron. I would like to see him fight somebody more real. Don’t fight Ben Askren at 190, bloated. Fight a middleweight (185 lbs in MMA). Fight Luke Rockhold! Let me see you fight Luke Rockhold or somebody like that. And then I will not only say that you have base skills, I will say you’re a real fighter. Because right now it’s all pretend. It’s all pretend.”

