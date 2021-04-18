Daniel Cormier reacts live to Jake Paul knocking out Ben Askren (Video)

Watch UFC commentator Daniel Cormier posted his live reaction to Jake Paul knocking out former UFC fighter Ben Askren on Saturday night.

Askren made his professional boxing debut on Saturday night when he took on Paul in the main event of the latest Triller Fight Club pay-per-view. The fight ended quickly in the first round as Paul caught Askren with a big right hand and put him on the canvas. It was a highlight-reel finish, for sure, and also one of those fights where everyone had their own reaction to seeing Askren go down.

Taking to his social media, Cormier, the UFC legend, posted a video of his own reaction from the comfort of his own home. Take a look at the video that DC posted on Twitter of him reacting to the Paul vs. Askren knockout in his living room.

Man look at this shit. That’s so crazy me and Dan Dan react to the knockout on his YouTube. Show him some support https://t.co/Ht9T1IoexU pic.twitter.com/Qc1wGq8GFQ — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) April 18, 2021

“Look at this. Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh, this kid punched the sh*t out of Ben, man. Come on, Ben. Come on Ben. You let this boy do you like that man? Come on man. Somebody gotta do something about this Jake Paul, man. I guess he can pretend to be a fighter for a little while longer. They gonna have to give him somebody real now, right?” asked Daniel Cormier.

“He’s going to have to fight somebody real. This dude actually can box a bit. He was popping Ben in the stomach over and over again. And then he threw a nice overhand right and caught Ben right upside the head and put him down. I mean, now he’s doing jumping pushups and everything. Oh come on man, this is crazy. This has gotta be the craziest sh*t I have ever seen in my life. Come on,” Cormier said.

What was your own reaction to seeing Jake Paul knock out Ben Askren in boxing?