Eddie Alvarez vs. Oscar de la Hoya “a real possibility,” confirms Chatri Sityodtong

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong revealed that Eddie Alvarez vs. Oscar de la Hoya in a boxing match is “a real possibility.”

Alvarez recently admitted that he was in “serious talks” to fight de la Hoya, the boxing legend who is also part of the commentary team the Triller Fight Club.

“Recently we’ve been hearing from Oscar De La Hoya’s guys. Look, I’m fixated on the ONE Championship belt. I’m laser, laser-focused on making history and getting my world title, but I feel like there’s going to be a lull. The champion (Christian Lee) is going to sit for a little bit. I think he’s having a baby,” Alvarez told ESPN at the time.

“If that happens, Oscar De La Hoya and them guys have been reaching out and, hell, I’d love to get in there and mix it up with him. That would be a hell of a fight. I’ve got everybody here in Philadelphia backing me. The whole of Philadelphia boxing to back me up to get in there and mix it up with that guy. It would be a dream come true, and I actually think I’d do pretty damn good against him. So I’d be crazy excited about that if them guys figured that out.”

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com, the ONE exec Sityodtong confirmed that there is a very real chance that the Alvarez vs. de la Hoya fan could happen, and he would sign off on it.

“There is a real possibility. Eddie and I spoke about it when he was in Singapore here. Oscar De La Hoya does want to fight Eddie Alvarez, and I think it would be a barnburner of a fight, and I told Eddie I was supportive. Of course, ONE Championship does have contractual rights, but I’m a big De La Hoya fan, and if he wants to slug it out with Eddie, I’m all for it.”

Do you want to see a boxing match between Eddie Alvarez and Oscar de la Hoya?