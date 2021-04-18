Jake Paul taunts Dana White following knockout win over Ben Askren

YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul taunted UFC president Dana White following his knockout win over Ben Askren on Saturday night.

During an episode of “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson,” White said that he would bet one million dollars that Paul couldn’t knock out Askren. Well, he did just that on Saturday night during their Triller Fight Club boxing match, searching the former Bellator welterweight champion and former UFC star in the first round with a gigantic right hand. It was yet another highlight-reel knockout victory by Paul, and he made sure to let White know just that.

Taking to his social media, Paul poked fun at White about what he should do with his winnings. Check out what Paul posted on his social media while tagging White in his post.

What should I buy with @danawhite’s $1m? I’m thinking a Porsche 918 Spyder🧐 pic.twitter.com/XVUUQuaKFE — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Paul and White could soon have another discussion about who the YouTuber could face next. In order to fight Askren, they had to get permission from White for the fight to take place. The UFC president gave his blessing to Paul and Askren for the bout, even though the whole time he was rooting against Paul and hoping he would lose. That ended up costing him a substantial bet, and Paul is bragging that he’s the one who made good on it.

If White does give permission to Paul and his team to start talking to fighters under the UFC contract, the possibilities are endless. Someone like Tyron Woodley, who just finished the last fight of his deal with the promotion, would make sense, but so would a guy like Mike Perry, who has a contract with the UFC. We will soon find out what is next for Paul.

