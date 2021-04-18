Jake Paul claims he would finish Nate Diaz in three rounds

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul claims that he would finish UFC welterweight Nate Diaz in three rounds if they ever meet in the boxing ring.

Paul fought Ben Askren in the main event of the Triller Fight Club boxing match on Saturday night. It turned out to be an easy night at the office for Paul, as he finished Askren in the first minute of the fight with a knockout. For Paul, it was the type of big-name win that will surely lead to him coaxing other MMA fighters and boxers into accepting a fight against him. Considering how much money Askren made to take a punch in the fight, it would stand to figure that there are many other fighters who are interested in fighting Paul next. But if it was up to Paul, one of the names he would want is Diaz.

Taking to his social media the day after his insane knockout win over Askren, Paul claimed that he would finish Diaz within three rounds if they ever met inside the boxing ring.

Nate Diaz gets KO’d in 3🤐 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) April 18, 2021

Diaz is, of course, known for having an iron chin, having only been stopped by Josh Thomson due to a head kick in 2013, and to Jorge Masvidal in 2019 due to a controversial doctor stoppage. He has an incredible ability to take punishment and keep walking forwards, which would make him an interesting matchup for a guy like Paul who just keeps destroying his opponents.

Of course, Paul needs to make sure he doesn’t chew off more than he can eat in this one, as Diaz would be an absolutely massive step up in competition. Then again, considering how much money both guys could make, maybe there would be interest from both sides on it, though UFC president Dana White would have to sign off of any deal.

