Christos Giagos plans to hit Thiago Moises with “something big and make him fold” at UFC Vegas 57, eyes Grant Dawson next

Christos Giagos believes he will finally show just how good he is at UFC Vegas 57 on Saturday.

Giagos will return to the Octagon against Thiago Moises in what will be his second fight at Sanford MMA. Giagos made the move to Sanford last camp, but before he could even get accustomed to the gym and have a full camp, he was offered a short-notice fight against Arman Tsarukyan. Unfortnately for Giagos, it didn’t go his way and he says he just wasn’t himself in there.

“My manager asked me to take it, I did want a top-15 fight, but I didn’t want that kind of fight during the move,” Giagos said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “That is the type of fight I would love to have a full training camp for. I wasn’t in the right headspace, not taking anything from him, he clipped me but I think I was too conservative and I always come out for the finish. In that fight, I was too afraid of the takedown and not doing what I do best.”

Now that he has been at Sanford for some time now, he is confident he has gotten much better. Giagos is also looking forward to facing Moises as when the two were in RFA, Moises was the champ so it is a fight Giagos has been after for years now.

“I think it’s a great stylistic matchup for me, I know he’s got great jiu-jitsu, but I have good jiu-jitsu and he’s a good striker and is technical,” Giagos explained. “But, I’m going to bring the fight to him, I like this fight a lot and it’s a fight I always thought about having, so I’m glad it’s finally here… I feel like I can hurt him and he will want to take me down as he feels that is where he’s better than me but he will be surprised. He’s also going to have to get me down, remember that, I’m not easy to get down.”

With Christos Giagos being confident he can keep the fight standing, the plan is to hurt Thiago Moises on the feet and get the KO win, similar to what Joel Alvarez did to him.

“It’s probably more likely I knock him out, I want to hit him with something big and make him fold and finish it,” Giagos said. “But, if I get him hurt and he tries to take me down and leaves his neck out, I’ll grab it. I see a knockout happening.”

Should Giagos get the stoppage win over Moises, he already has his eye on his next opponent and that is Grant Dawson.

“A big win over Thiago can set me up for a top-15 fight next or I’ll fight Grant Dawson because he just beat my boy Jared Gordon. I like that fight, I’ll fight him and the winner gets a spot in the rankings,” Giagos concluded.

Do you think Christos Giagos will beat Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 57?