Dana White weighs in on Mike Perry’s future after UFC 255

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on what the future holds for “Platinum” Mike Perry after last weekend’s UFC 255 event.

Perry returned to the Octagon on the UFC 255 main card, where he lost a competitive decision to short-notice replacement opponent Tim Means. With this loss, Perry is now 7-7 since joining the UFC roster. When you combine that less-than-stellar record with his numerous troubles outside the cage and his recent struggles with the scale, his future in the sport seems quite uncertain.

White, however, doesn’t seem ready to show Perry the door just yet.

Speaking at the conclusion of UFC 255, the UFC boss praised Perry for his entertaining fighting style—in victory and defeat.

“He’s always tough and fun to watch,” White said of Perry (via MMA Mania). “What I really like about Mike Perry … he tried to win that fight. He’s fun to watch. I dunno what it means or where he goes after (UFC 255) but he’s a fun fighter.”

Prior to his loss to Tim Means, Mike Perry was riding an impressive decision victory over Mickey Gall, which he secured using his grappling, rather than the striking that got him to the dance. That win was preceded by a pair of losses to top-15 welterweights in Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal.

As aforementioned, Perry has had a number of issues outside the Octagon of late. This year alone, he was involved in a violent altercation in Texas, and accused of domestic violence by his ex-wife Danielle Nickerson.

On a more positive note, the welterweight puncher and his current girlfriend Latory Gonzalez—who has cornered him in his last two fights—are expecting a baby together in the near future.

What do you think the future holds for “Platinum” Mike Perry after his loss to Tim Means at UFC 255?