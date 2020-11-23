Ariane Lipski releases statement after UFC 255 loss, reveals serious injuries

UFC flyweight prospect Ariane Lipski has released a lengthy statement following her UFC 255 defeat at the hands of Antonina Shevchenko.

Lipski took on Shevchenko on the UFC 255 undercard, and was soundly out-grappled en route to a second-round TKO loss.

On the Sunday morning following her loss to Shevchenko, Lipski took to Instagram where she issued a lengthy statement on the setback and outlined the serious injuries she sustained in the fight.

“Thank you guys for all the support and thoughts!” Lipski wrote. “During the fight, everything is very intense and fast, I made some bad decisions which paid its toll; and I lost. But no excuses, right guys!?

“I was well trained and prepared by my coach Renato Rasta and all the staff who have been working with me,” Lipski added. “Now, what else is left to do!? Get back to the gym and train and practice TWICE AS HARD and DEDICATE myself even harder; I’m 26 years old and I love what I do for a living, everything bad that has ever happened to me I’ve used as motivation and fuel!

“Yesterday, at the second round, while I was under my opponent, she hit me with her elbow on my left eye and and felt my face going numb right away, my vision went blurred and unfocused and suddenly, everything was so painful and I could only think of protecting my left eye, hoping the pain would go away and I would get back to the fight; but I ran out of time,” Lipski continued. “Result: I have a fracture in one of the bones of my face and, therefore, I still can’t feel my nose nor the left side of my lips/mouth; it’s painful to move my left eye and I still need to stay for observation, but I’m already taking all the medicines necessary.

“Special thanks to the UFC staff for taking care so well of its athletes during the fight week and the post fight as well!”

