UFC 255 weigh-in results: Title fights official, Mike Perry misses mark

On Saturday night, the UFC will promote its second last pay-per-view of 2020 in the under-the-radar UFC 255 card.

The card will be topped by a pair of title fights, both in the 125-pound flyweight division. In the main event, men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will look to make the first defense of his title reign against the streaking Alex Perez. UFC 255 co-headling honors, meanwhile, will go to women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and her underdog opponent, Jennifer Maia.

The UFC 255 main card will be rounded out by a welterweight fight between Mike Perry and Tim Means, a women’s flyweight fight between Cynthia Calvillo and Katlyn Chookagian, and a light heavyweight rematch between former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and rising contender Paul Craig. The undercard, finally, will be topped by a men’s flyweight No. 1 contender fight between Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval, and will also feature appearances from fighters like Joaquin Buckley, Nicolas Dalby, Daniel Rodriguez, and a number of other hot prospects.

On Friday morning, the stars of UFC 255 stepped onto the scales to weigh in for their imminent battles. Both pairs of champions and challengers were quick to hit the scale and make weight, but with Mike Perry struggling with his cut, it’s possible there’s some drama to come.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 255 Main Card | 10:00pm ET on pay-per-view

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (125) vs. Alex Perez (124.5) – for flyweight title

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (124.5) vs. Jennifer Maia (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Tim Means (171) vs. Mike Perry (175.5)*

Cynthia Calvillo (124.5) vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.75)

Paul Craig (205.5) vs. Mauricio Rua (205.5)

UFC 255 Main Card | 8:00pm ET on ESPN2/ESPN+

Brandon Moreno (125) vs. Brandon Royval (125.5)

Joaquin Buckley (182.5) vs. Jordan Wright (185)

Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Antonina Shevchenko (125)

Nicolas Dalby (170) vs. Daniel Rodriguez (170.5)

UFC 255 Main Card | 6:30pm ET on ESPN2/ESPN+

Jared Gooden (171) vs. Alan Jouban (170.5)

Kyle Daukaus (185.5) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (184.5)

Louis Cosce (170) vs. Sasha Palatnikov (170.5)

*Perry missed the welterweight limit and will be fined a percentage of his purse if Means accepts the fight at a catchweight.

Which fights on the UFC 255 bill are you most excited for?