Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor’s UFC White House fight claims

Conor McGregor is claiming he’s already secured a fight on the UFC White House card, and Dana White has responded.

A slew of fighters have been calling for a spot on the historic card, which is set to take place in 2026. The biggest name that has been adamant about wanting to fight at the White House is McGregor. The “Notorious” one even appeared on “The Sean Hannity Show” to claim that his fight is set in stone.

Conor McGregor confirmed to Hannity tonight that he his fighting at the UFC White House event. ‘Done deal!’ pic.twitter.com/f0Du428qw8 — WayneTech SPFX®️ (@WayneTechSPFX) October 2, 2025

“It’s a done deal, signed, delivered,” McGregor said. “End of negotiations. McGregor will compete in the White House for America’s 250th birthday.”

White was asked about McGregor’s claim when speaking to media members during the UFC 320 post-fight press conference. The UFC boss made it clear that nothing has been set in stone, and talks of fights won’t even begin until 2026 (via MMAMania.com).

“We’re still talking about the production and how everything’s going to work at the White House,” Dana White said at the UFC 320 post-fight press conference. “We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet. That won’t even start till February.”

White went on to say that he acknowledges McGregor’s excitement for the card.

“I made it clear Conor wants to fight on that card, and you can clearly see Conor is very fired up to fight on that card,” White added. “But nothing is done yet and and no fights are being negotiated with the White House.”

Recently, UFC 320 main event winner Alex Pereira suggested a super fight with Jon Jones at the White House. “Poatan” defeated Magomed Ankalaev in their rematch to become a two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion. “Bones” has also expressed interest in ditching his retirement to compete on the card.

Time will tell which fights ultimately make the cut, but if White is to be believed, then we won’t know about those matchups for a little while.