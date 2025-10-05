Alex Pereira reveals desire for Jon Jones fight at UFC White House

Alex Pereira has revealed his interest in squaring off with Jon Jones at next year’s highly anticipated UFC White House event.

Last night at UFC 320, Alex Pereira once again proved why he is one of the greatest fighters of his generation. He went in there against Magomed Ankalaev and absolutely dominated him, securing a first round knockout to ensure he captured the UFC light heavyweight championship for the second time.

As you can imagine, the focus immediately shifted to what will come next for Pereira. There are plenty of options on the table for him, including pursuing a third world title in a third weight class up at heavyweight. It may not happen, but he’s certainly entertaining it.

In a post-fight podcast appearance, Pereira made it clear that he’s still pretty invested in the idea of battling Jon Jones in a mega superfight.

“It would be at the White House against Jon Jones.” 👀@AlexPereiraUFC has an idea of what’s next after winning the light heavyweight title at #UFC320! Watch About Last Fight on YouTube at 9:30amET! pic.twitter.com/JCtDBvuDqq — UFC (@ufc) October 5, 2025

Pereira eyes potential Jones showdown

“Heavyweight.”

“No [not Aspinall/Gane winner], I want a superfight.”

“It would be at [the] White House against Jon Jones. That’s a superfight.”

A battle with Tom Aspinall, if he gets through Ciryl Gane, is another idea that would generate a lot of excitement. Either way, this is a generational talent we’re talking about here, and we should appreciate him while we still can.

What do you believe should be next for Alex Pereira? How many more times can you see him fighting before he rides off into the sunset? Let us know your thoughts on this and his career as a whole, BJPENN Nation!