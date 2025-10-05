Conor McGregor makes stunning admission about fame throughout UFC career

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 5, 2025
Conor McGregor and David Feldman at BKFC 82

Conor McGregor has never shied away from the limelight, but he recently made quite the admission.

McGregor hasn’t stepped inside the UFC Octagon since 2021, but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t been busy. The “Notorious” one has several business ventures and has been a part of films such as “Road House.” This past weekend, McGregor helped promote BKFC 82, which was headlined by former UFC veterans Mike Perry and Jeremy Stephens.

During the BKFC 82 post-fight press conference, McGregor admitted that the amount of attention he received for his fight forced him to crumble initially (via MMAFighting).

“Listen, yes I’ve just come on board as a promoter and owner of the bare-knuckle, for what a year or so, but I’m doing it a long, long time,” McGregor said. “I came up through the school of the Fertitta empire and with Dana White at the helm and I was the protégé. I’ll tell you this and this is why we must really, really, really put our maximum respect and support behind our combatants in here because to fight as well as promote is the real deal. To promote on its own is easy and also coincidentally, to fight on its own is easy. People don’t really realize that. You get these fighters, they come up and no one cares about you. You’re rocking under the radar, no one asks you a question, you get to show up and have fun and do your thing and there’s no stress of the outside world and it’s perfect.

“Then when you rise, you’ve got to add this promotional element to it and both of them combined is incredibly draining. I wouldn’t be the first to tell you it almost broke me, and to be honest, maybe it did break me. As I went on and achieved massive success and global, otherworldly superstardom. It overcame me at times.”

McGregor has claimed that he has a fight locked down for the 2026 UFC White House card. UFC CEO Dana White told reporters that plans for the event won’t be discussed until February. He also said that McGregor is excited about the card and hopes the Irish superstar can compete at the historic event.

