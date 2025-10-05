Dana White reacts to incredible final round between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr

By Harry Kettle - October 5, 2025
Jiri Procházka, UFC 320, KO, Results, Khalil Rountree Jr., UFC

UFC boss Dana White has reacted to the amazing third round between Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr at UFC 320.

Last night, Jiri Prochazka and Khalil Rountree Jr went to war on the main card of UFC 320. Following a strong first two rounds from Khalil in which he largely controlled the bout, Jiri was able to battle back in a big way in the third. He was clearly hurting Rountree Jr with several of his shots and finally, he put him out cold with a nasty shot towards the end of the round.

As you can imagine, fans were quick to heap praise on Prochazka and Rountree Jr for the performance that both men were able to produce. While Jiri was the one who had his hand raised, Khalil put forward the kind of outing that has become part of his DNA in his UFC career.

In the wake of what went down, White gave his thoughts on how Prochazka vs Rountree Jr ultimately played out.

 

White’s view on Prochazka vs Rountree Jr ending

“Incredible. I mean, to be honest with you, as we were talking about this fight leading up to it, that’s what we thought all three rounds were gonna be if it went that far.”

What did you make of how the fight played out at UFC 320? Do you believe that Jiri Prochazka has earned the right to compete for the UFC light heavyweight championship once again? Let us know your thoughts on this and the card as a whole, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

