Dana White reacts after Nate Diaz submits Tony Ferguson at UFC 279: “This is his house”

Dana White shared his thoughts on Nate Diaz’s submission win over Tony Ferguson during tonight’s UFC 279 post-fight press conference.

Diaz (21-13 MMA), a former lightweight title challenger and TUF 5 winner, was fighting out the final bout of his existing UFC contract this evening. ‘The Stockton Slugger’ was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in tonight’s event headliner. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed the welterweight limit of 171lbs, the promotion decided to switch things up and have ‘The Stockton Slugger’ take on ‘El Cucuy’ instead.

Nate Diaz had entered his final Octagon appearance for Dana White and company looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Stockton native had most previously competed in June of last year, where he suffered a unanimous decision loss to reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson (25-8 MMA) had entered UFC 279 looking to halt a four-fight losing skid. ‘El Cucuy’ had suffered brutal knockout loss to Michael Chandler in his most previous Octagon appearance this past May.

Tonight’s ‘Diaz vs. Ferguson’ bout proved to be a solid back and forth affair. Nate Diaz got off to a strong start in the opening round, but ‘El Cucuy’ battled back in rounds two and three. Then, in round four, Diaz found a home for a barrage of punches which led to ‘El Cucuy’ shooting desperately for a takedown. Nate quickly sunk in a guillotine choke and the fight was over.

Immediately following the conclusion of tonight’s headliner, UFC President Dana White spoke with reporters where he gave the following reaction.

“He’s so durable and so tough,” White said of Diaz. “When Ferguson’s corner told him to take Nate down, Diaz capitalized immediately.”

Dana White continued:

“No matter what Nate does from here on out, I mean the kid… This is his house. He’s been here forever. It’s been a blast having him here and you know I wish him well. He and I had this discussion months ago at the office. You know, whatever he moves on to do I wish him nothing but the best. If he’s starting his own organization or getting into promoting, or doing something else. I wish him nothing but the best.”

