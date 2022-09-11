Khamzat Chimaev discusses his victory over Kevin Holland, reacts to fans booing him at UFC 279

Khamzat Chimaev spoke to reporters following his dominant first round submission victory over Kevin Holland at tonight’s UFC 279 event.

Chimaev (12-0 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Gilbert Burns by unanimous decision at UFC 273. ‘The Wolf’ was sporting a perfect Octagon record of 5-0 with four finishes ahead of tonight’s affair.

Meanwhile, Kevin Holland (23-8 MMA) had entered tonight’s co-headliner on a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a submission victory over Tim Means back in June. ‘Trailblazer’ had gone 2-2 with 1 no-contest over his previous five Octagon appearances overall.

Tonight’s UFC 279 co-main event resulted in another dominant performance for Khamzat Chimaev. ‘Borz’ was able to get the fight to the ground early and immediately began working for submissions. After some scrambles and transitions, ‘The Wolf’ sunk in a fight-ending d’arce choke.

advertisement - continue reading below

Following his lopsided victory, Khamzat Chimaev spoke with reporters at the UFC 279 post-fight press conference where he shared that his beef with Kevin Holland is now over.

“The guy is actually a nice guy, so I like him. Sometimes we don’t like each other before the fights.” Chimaev said. “It’s normal, we’re coming from the war to kill each other. Now that the war is over, he can come to our gym and be one of us.”

Khamzat Chimaev was then asked what he thought of the fans showering him with boos both before and after his win.

“You care about that sh*t? I don’t care. I care about my family, I care about my family, I care about my career, I care about my money… One day they’re with me (the fans), one day they’re not with me.

advertisement - continue reading below

“People can say they don’t want to watch me fight, they’re liars. Everyone want to watch my fights, everyone wants to see a killer. Not that smoking sh*t and drug dealers here. I’m a professional athlete here.”

What do you think of Khamzat Chimaev saying that he doesn’t care about the opinions of fight fans? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!