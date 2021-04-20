Dana White reacts after Jake Paul KO’s Ben Askren in the opening round: “Good for him”

UFC President Dana White has shared his thoughts on Jake Paul after the YouTube sensation knocked out Ben Askren on Saturday night.

Paul (3-0) returned to the squared circle on Saturday night in Atlanta for a scheduled eight-round boxing match with former MMA champion Ben Askren (19-2 MMA).

The bout marked Askren’s first appearance as a boxer, and that unfortunately proved evident as he was easily defeated by way of first round knockout. Jake Paul was able to connect with a big right hand in the early moments of the contest which sent ‘Funky’ crashing down to the canvas.

Prior to Saturday’s Triller pay-per-view event, UFC President Dana White suggested that he would be betting a million dollars on Ben Askren to emerge victorious.

Jake Paul was quick to taunt Dana following his victory over Askren. The YouTuber joked about how he planned to spend White’s money (see that here).

However, during a recent interview with Yahoo Sports Kevin Iole, the brash UFC boss confirmed he made no such bets on Askren to defeat Paul in Atlanta.

“Let me make it clear right here to everybody. I have never made an illegal bet, ever. I did not make an illegal bet on Saturday night. I did not bet 2 million dollars with Snoop or anybody.”

Dana White continued by giving Jake Paul a bit of props:

“This is the right guy with the right shtick at the right time. This guy is playing this thing perfectly. And boxing is in such a bad place, they’re doing a really good job at sucking in people to buy into this thing. And good for him.”

