Dana White not committed to giving Khamzat Chimaev a top-15 opponent next

UFC president Dana White is unsure who will be the next opponent for welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev and he isn’t sure it will be a top-15 fighter.

Chimaev defeated John Phillips and Rhys McKee in dominant fashion on Fight Island, setting a record for the fewest time (10 days) to collect two wins in the modern UFC era. Chimaev took no damage in both fights and has told White and the UFC that he hopes to fight against in August, potentially at UFC 252: Miocic vs. Cormier 3.

Speaking to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter, White wouldn’t commit to giving Chimaev a ranked opponent just yet.

“I don’t know. I don’t know if that’s the case but we’re working on that right now. This guy wants to fight every weekend. He wants to fight every weekend. I love guys like that. So I gotta figure that side out first,” White said of Chimaev.

White was asked if he believes it will be difficult for Chimaev to get an opponent in the top-15 who is willing to take the fight. The UFC bossman doesn’t believe that will be an issue if the UFC does indeed plan on matching him up with a ranked opponent.

“No. Listen man, this is the fight business. If you think you belong in the top-15 then a guy who isn’t ranked should not be a concern of yours,” White said of Chimaev.

“Plus, the guy’s picked up so much traction and has become so famous so fast that it’s a good fight to take. Hopefully, you’re the guy who is going to be the first to stop him. Those are the guys I want to talk to. I want to talk to the guys that want to be the first to stop Khamzat (Chimaev). His Instagram has grown 15,000 percent.”

Who would you like to see Khamzat Chimaev fight next?