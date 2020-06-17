Dana White: Francis Ngannou could serve as alternate for Miocic-Cormier trilogy

UFC President Dana White says that streaking UFC heavyweight Francis Ngannou contender could serve as an alternate for the upcoming title fight between Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier.

Miocic and Cormier have fought twice previously. Cormier won the pair’s first bout, in 2018, by first-round knockout, claiming the heavyweight title for himself. Miocic then swiped the title back from Cormier in their 2019 rematch, surviving some early adversity to win via fourth-round TKO. The pair are scheduled to meet for a third time at UFC 252 on August 15.

Should either Miocic or Cormier be forced out of this anticipated trilogy fight, however, it sounds like Ngannou will be asked to step in.

“We’ve talked to [Ngannou] about that,” White said during a recent appearance on The Schmozone. “I don’t know where we are on those talks, but yeah, obviously if one of those guys fell out, we’d be looking to put Francis in there.”

Francis Ngannou is currently on a four-fight win-streak. That streak began with a knockout of Curtis Blaydes, continued with knockouts over a pair of former champions Cain Velasquez and Junior dos Santos, and most recently saw him knock out the formerly unbeaten Jairzinho Rozenstruik. All of those knockout wins occurred in the first round.

Ngannou previously battled Miocic for the UFC heavyweight strap, but came up short via decision. He’d surely welcome a title fight with either Miocic or Cormier, but seems to view Miocic as the more beatable foe.

“Honestly, I am more confident in a rematch against Stipe than I am to fight Cormier. I think Cormier is a bigger challenge for me than Stipe,” Ngannou told BJPENN.com recently. “I’ve been in there with Stipe and he couldn’t finish me. If that was DC he would’ve finished me. I was done, I couldn’t move and Stipe still couldn’t finish me. I think if I fight Stipe again, I’ll have more knowledge and how to beat him.”

Ngannou is currently 15-3 as a pro mixed martial artist. Do you think we’ll see him capture the UFC heavyweight title in the future? Let us know in the comments down below.