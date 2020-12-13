Dana White discusses what’s next for Tony Ferguson following UFC 256 loss to Charles Oliveira

UFC president Dana White discussed what’s next for Tony Ferguson following his unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256.

Ferguson was the betting favorite entering the fight with Oliveira, but the fight turned out to be a mismatch the other way. Oliveira began the fight extremely aggressively with a wild striking attack on the feet, and soon he was able to get a takedown and control Ferguson on the mat. Although Oliveira wasn’t able to get a finish in the fight — he came close with an armbar at the end of the first round — he dominated the bout for three complete rounds. BJPenn.com scored the fight 30-24 in favor of Oliveira.

This is now the second straight fight where Ferguson has been dominated, following a fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje back at UFC 249. It’s the kind of loss that has led some observers to question what could be next for the former interim lightweight champion. Speaking to reporters following UFC 256, White was asked what’s next for Ferguson after losing two straight fights in a lopsided fashion to Oliveira and Gaethje.

“Of course that’s possible (that he’s on a decline). With Tony, Tony needs to go home and spend the holidays with his family, take some time off, and think about what he wants to do next year. Yeah, we’ll see what’s next for him,” White said.

“But yes, every time you fight, in this business, that’s always possible. I thought we were going to see the old Tony. I thought the last fight he was affected by weight cutting. I mean 10 out of 10 people tap to that armbar. The fact that he even made it through that armbar is unbelievable, and just a testament to how tough, durable, and crazy Ferguson is.”

One bout that doesn’t seem likely now, and even less than before, is a fight between Ferguson and UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. This is a fight that so many fans wanted to see over the years and the UFC tried to book it five times but it never happened. White says that it doesn’t seem likely we will ever see that fight now.

“It just didn’t (come together). It wasn’t from lack of trying. We put that fight together five times. It just wasn’t meant to be. I don’t think about it, at all,” White said.

What do you think Dana White should do with Tony Ferguson next?