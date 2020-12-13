Dana White reveals Deiveson Figueiredo has been hospitalized for the second night in a row following UFC 256

Dana White revealed some rather shocking news about reigning UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo following tonight’s UFC 256 event.

Both Figueiredo and Moreno were making quick turnarounds for tonight’s UFC 256 event headliner, as both men had competed at last months UFC 255 event.

Deiveson Figueiredo (20-1-1 MMA) had earned his first career title defense last month, when he defeated Alex Perez in the very first round with a guillotine choke. That victory marked the Brazilians fifth in a row, and fourth consecutive finish. It also resulted in a bag full of money from UFC President Dana White.

Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno (18-5-2 MMA) had also emerged victorious with a first round win at UFC 255, this after scoring a TKO stoppage over Brandon Royval. ‘The Assassin Baby‘ had gone 4-0-1 in his past five fights overall ahead of tonight’s UFC 256 headliner.

Tonight’s UFC 256 main event proved to be one of the greatest fights in UFC history. Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno went to absolute war for twenty-five straight minutes with both men coming close to earning a finish. In the end, a low blow proved costly for the champ as he was deducted a point that led to a majority draw ruling from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 256 Result: Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno ruled a majority draw (47-46, 47-47 x2)

During tonight’s UFC 256 post-fight press conference Dana White shared the shocking news that Deiveson Figueiredo had been hospitalized yesterday evening. While the UFC President did not confirm if the champs hospital visit was related to his weigh cut, he did note that Figueiredo had been taken to the hospital Friday night due to illness.

Remarkably, the promotions reigning flyweight champ not only competed at tonight’s event but also treated fans to twenty-five of the greatest minutes in the sports history.

Following his five round war with Brandon Moreno, Deiveson Figueiredo returned to the hospital per Dana White.

The brash UFC boss also added that he plans to “absolutely” do a rematch between Figueiredo and Moreno next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 13, 2020