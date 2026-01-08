Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa bolsters UFC Houston

By Dylan Bowker - January 7, 2026 04:43 PM PST 0 Comments
UFC Houston

Dan Ige will return to the cage next month and will battle a surging contender as part of UFC’s next trip into Texas. Ige will clash with Melquizael Costa at UFC Houston, which transpires on February 21st. UFC Fight Night 267 emanates from the Toyota Center.

Costa authored four emphatic wins last year and improved his UFC-specific record to 6-2 with this looming bout with ’50 K’ being his biggest test in the octagon to date. That 2025 run was bookended by a pair of finishes over Andre Fili and Morgan Charrière with a guillotine choke and head kick, respectively. In between that stretch, Costa recorded a pair of unanimous decision wins over Julian Erosa and Christian Rodriguez.

For Ige, the aim is to return to winning ways on the heels of a loss to Patricio Pitbull last July at UFC 318. Prior to that loss to the former multi-division Bellator MMA champion, Ige had authored a win over Sean Woodson via strikes in the third round of their UFC 314 battle.

Prior to that Woodson win, though, Dan Ige had setbacks against Diego Lopes as well as Lerone Murphy with the aim of regaining his footing among the ranked contenders at 145 pounds.

Dan Ige vs. Melquizael Costa and the UFC Houston lineup so far

Dan Ige throwing down with Melquizael Costa represents a consequential contest in the featherweight ranks, but that’s not the only intriguing bout at UFC Houston.

In the headlining spot of this UFC FN offering, former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland looks to carve out a path working his way back to the gold. To do so, the polarizing pugilist must get by the number four-ranked contender at 185 pounds, Anthony Hernandez.

Ante Delija versus Serghei Spivac will also take place in the coming weeks, with this clash pitting the number nine and number seven-ranked contenders at heavyweight, respectively. The remaining fights on UFC Houston, as of this writing, can be seen below:

  • Alibi Idiris vs. Ode Osbourne
  • Michel Pereira vs. Zach Reese
  • Alden Coria vs. Luis Gurule
  • Seok Hyeon Ko vs. Jacobe Smith
  • Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards
  • Yadier del Valle vs. Jordan Leavitt

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dan Ige UFC

Related

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3

Daniel Cormier reveals recent video message from Jon Jones and questions sincerity over 'friendship' comments

Curtis Calhoun - January 7, 2026
Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin celebrates a win over the Baltimore Ravens, opposite Derrick Lewis after a UFC win
UFC

Legendary NFL coach paid homage to Derrick Lewis in viral post-game celebration

Curtis Calhoun - January 7, 2026

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin is an avid fan of UFC heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis.

Sean O'Malley UFC fighter introduction
Song Yadong

Sean O'Malley's coach shares intriguing prediction for Song Yadong fight at UFC 324

Cole Shelton - January 7, 2026

Tim Welch, the head coach of Sean O’Malley, has an intriguing prediction for ‘Suga’s’ UFC 324 fight.

Sean Strickland reacts in between rounds during his fight at UFC 312
UFC

Sean Strickland accuses UFC of pressuring him into accepting Dricus du Plessis rematch despite serious injury

Curtis Calhoun - January 7, 2026

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland revealed he suffered a serious injury leading up to his rematch with Dricus du Plessis.

Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane ends in no contest at UFC 321
UFC

Ciryl Gane would have finished Tom Aspinall at UFC 321 and will finish things in potential rematch, per Gane training partner

Dylan Bowker - January 7, 2026

Ciryl Gane was en route to winning UFC gold before the errant eye poke at UFC 321 and would unseat Tom Aspinall if a rematch is booked. This, according to a surging PFL star who gets in work with Gane. The combatant in question is Pouya Rahmani, who battles Karl Williams at PFL Dubai: Nurmagomedov vs. Davis on February 7th.

Jon Jones, Gable Steveson

"Mighty Mouse or GSP” would better advise Gable Steveson than Jon Jones, per ex-UFC heavyweight

Dylan Bowker - January 7, 2026
Michael Morales UFC
UFC

UFC welterweight Michael Morales is not undefeated, according to newly unearthed fight footage

BJ Penn Staff - January 7, 2026

Michael Morales is one of the best fighters in the UFC welterweight division right now, but his undefeated record has been called into question by a very reputable source.

Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3
Jon Jones

Jon Jones hopes to 'start a friendship' with Daniel Cormier during ALF Reality 3 coaching battle

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Jon Jones is hopeful that he and Daniel Cormier can officially bury the hatchet of their longstanding feud during their reality show stint.

Valentina Shevchenko enters the Octagon for her fight at UFC 322
Valentina Shevchenko

Valentina Shevchenko calls out Women's MMA critics for lack of interest in fights

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko sent a strong message to harsh critics of women’s MMA fights.

Ben Askren poses with Dana White at a UFC press conference
UFC

Ben Askren shares hilarious story about cursing out nurses during hospital stay for double lung transplant

Curtis Calhoun - January 6, 2026

Former UFC star Ben Askren expressed self-humor when reflecting on his lengthy medical scare last year with a double lung transplant.