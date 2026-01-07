Daniel Cormier reveals recent video message from Jon Jones and questions sincerity over ‘friendship’ comments

By Curtis Calhoun - January 7, 2026 02:29 PM PST 0 Comments
Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier face off ahead of ALF Reality 3

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier says a recent video message from Jon Jones leads him to believe his desired ‘friendship’ isn’t authentic.

Former UFC two-division champion Jon Jones wants to begin a cordial relationship with two-time rival Daniel Cormier during their time coaching together on ALF Reality 3.

But Cormier has significant questions about Jones’s authenticity, after an alleged message he received from him before the ALF Reality 3 announcement.

Jones and Cormier, who battled twice in their legendary MMA careers, will square off as coaches on Season 3 of ALF Reality, a spinoff of The Ultimate Fighter featuring Russian fighters. To promote the upcoming season, Jones and Cormier faced off in what became a viral photo on social media.

After their upcoming coaching battle, Cormier wants to battle Jones on the wrestling mats in Real American Freestyle, an upstart wrestling-only promotion. As of this writing, Jones hasn’t publicly addressed Cormier’s offer.

According to Cormier, Jones’s recent friendly tone towards him is in stark contrast to a recent message he received from his former UFC rival.

Daniel Cormier questions Jon Jones’s authenticity over recent ‘friendship’ comments

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier shared some background on how his coaching showdown with Jones came together.

“I don’t understand this idea that I could lose a wrestling match is out there, but let’s find out! And guess what? I’m not the only one talking about a wrestling match between Jon Jones and I, I’m just the one doing it publicly,” Cormier said of Jones.

“A few months ago, I received a text message from a number I did not recognize. I see in the WhatsApp a message, a video. The first thing that pops on my screen is a Russian guy, and then he pans to the right and it’s Jon Jones. Jones then says ‘Come over here and coach against me and ALF Global. Maybe you can get one!’

“The video the other day of Jones saying ‘It would give us an opportunity to become friends’. I don’t know that he believes that, and I don’t know that that’s what he wants,” Cormier continued. “The authenticity that surrounds Jon Jones can come into question. So what we hear, may not be necessarily what he means.”

ALF Reality 3 is expected to debut later this year.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Jon Jones UFC Videos

