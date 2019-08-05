UFC reporter Laura Sanko says she’s received death threats for doing her job

Laura Sanko, a former fighter for Invicta Fighting Championship, has carved out a successful career as an on-air personality — most notably as a reporter on Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and as a commentator for Invicta.

Regrettably, she says she’s often treated very poorly by fight fans on social media. She says she’s received unsolicited, explicit pictures, and more recently, death threats.

Sanko opened up on this issue on her official Twitter account on Sunday, shortly after Saturday’s UFC Newark wrapped up.

Strange world when I’m threatened to be stabbed and have someone hurt my family—all for doing my job. Silver lining: I’ve officially graduated from dick pics to death threats so I guess that means I’m in the big leagues. — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) August 4, 2019

Sanko’s Tweet generated positive responses from many notable members of the MMA community. It’s unclear why fight fans have been harassing her, but it’s completely reprehensible and hopefully it stops.

The fighter turned reporter recently sat down with UFC President Dana White to discuss a number of hot topics, including Cris Cyborg’s departure from the UFC.

See this interview below:

My interview with @laura_sanko is up . If you give a shit, link: https://t.co/IGUnSm6BvX pic.twitter.com/80Y7QYLwKL — Dana White (@danawhite) August 2, 2019

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/5/2019.