UFC champion owns up to ‘wrong’ assessment of Alex Pereira’s career

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - October 6, 2025
Alex Pereira UFC fighter introduction

A reigning UFC champion has admitted he didn’t get things quite right about Alex Pereira following UFC 320.

Pereira challenged Magomed Ankalaev for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in a rematch this past Saturday. “Poatan” lost the gold to Ankalaev in their first meeting back in March. Pereira ended up scoring a quick TKO victory in the rematch to reclaim the 205-pound title.

Prior to the fight, UFC Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall expressed his belief that Pereira had been used to favorable matchups throughout his career and picked Ankalaev to repeat history. In a new video on his YouTube channel, Aspinall admitted that his assessment was off the mark (via MMAJunkie).

“What’s that? One minute, 20 (seconds) something like that? Pereira just absolutely ran through him,” Aspinall said. “Look, I was wrong. I was wrong. That’s very, very, very impressive. Who’s next for Pereira? See what he wants to do. (Carlos) Ulberg has just won. Ulberg’s very good. I know he’s been talking about coming to heavyweight, so see what the UFC wants to do.”

Pereira has made it clear that he wants a spot on the UFC White House card in a heavyweight bout. “Poatan” dismissed fighting the winner of the UFC 321 main event between Aspinall and Ciryl Gane. Pereira is solely targeting a super fight with Jon Jones, who has said he’d ditch retirement to fight at the White House.

UFC CEO Dana White isn’t exactly gung-ho over the idea of Pereira fighting in the heavyweight division. The UFC boss believes there are still some fights at light heavyweight for “Poatan,” but he didn’t dismiss the request entirely.

White called Pereira a “dream” to work with, so perhaps he might get what he wants if all parties agree. Jones also hasn’t been in the UFC’s good graces as of late, but money and time might heal those wounds.

Alex Pereira Tom Aspinall UFC

