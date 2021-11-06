Conor McGregor slams Islam Makhachev after discovering old tweet from 2015

Conor McGregor has lashed out at Islam Makhachev after discovering one of his old tweets from 2015.

Just prior to McGregor’s interim featherweight title fight with Chad Mendes at UFC 189, Makhachev took to Twitter with the following statement “I can’t imagine that after all his talk, Conor loses”.

The tweet appeared to imply that Conor McGregor would go on to lose his fight with Chad Mendes after talking a ton of trash. That of course did not prove to be the case, as ‘Notorious’ went on to defeat ‘Money’ by way of second round TKO.

Now six years later, McGregor caught wind of Makhachev’s previous tweet and proceeded to lash out the Dagestani native with the following remarks.

“Can you not, you inbred? What about the one after that then? You are nobody without me, don’t forget. Beg me. If I leave shit on the bus on he a nobody like you ahahahaha he still is, kid. A nobody at the big bank. Shit the bus and now he lives off your work.” – McGregor tweeted and deleted (see that here c/o MMANews).

Conor McGregor is currently on the sidelines after suffering a broken leg during his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier back at UFC 264 in July. The former two-division UFC champion was recently seen working the pads for the first time in months earlier this week (see that here).

As for Islam Makhachev (21-1 MMA), the Russian standout recently extended his current win streak to nine in a row, this after submitting Dan Hooker in the very first round at UFC 267.

Given McGregor’s heated rivalry with Makhachev’s mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov, there is a chance we could see the pair throw down at some point in 2022.

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a potential Conor McGregor vs Islam Makhachev fight? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!