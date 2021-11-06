Fight Circus 3 included a fight inside of a British phone booth (Highlights)

Tonight’s Fight Circus 3 event featured a number of bizarre contests including two Lethwei fighters going at it in a British phone booth.

Yes, you read that correctly. If you’re not familiar with the tomfoolery that takes place at a Fight Circus show, then the highlights below should get you caught up to speed.

Tonight’s event included ‘Siamese kickboxing,’ ‘human cockfighting’ and of course the aforementioned Lethwei fight inside of a phone booth. Oh, and PRIDE legend Bob Sapp also made an appearance.

Get all of the wild results and highlights below (courtesy of @caposa on Twitter):

“Rambo and Nut bring the heat in R3. Human Cock Fighting (kicks/knees only)”

Rambo and Nut bring the heat in R3. Human Cock Fighting (kicks/knees only) #fightcircus3 pic.twitter.com/rY5sUp17nv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 6, 2021

“Celest Hansen vs. Dao. Phone Booth Lethwei”

“Siamese kickboxing. There has never been a dumber time in human history.”

Siamese kickboxing. There has never been a dumber time in human history. #FightCircus3 pic.twitter.com/j2xNUTnlMz — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 6, 2021

Former Max Holloway opponent Will Chope also competed at tonight’s event. “Asia’s busiest fighter” squared off in a 2 on 1 bout against two brothers named ‘Bank’ and ‘No Money’.

“Will Chope chokes out either Bank or No Money (still have no idea) to claim the MMAsymmetrical championship.”

Will Chope chokes out either Bank or No Money (still have no idea) to claim the MMAsymmetrical championship #fightcircus3 pic.twitter.com/yAQkl1oZUn — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 6, 2021

What do you think of the highlights from tonight’s Fight Circus 3 fight card? Will you be watching the promotions next event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!