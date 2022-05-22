Conor McGregor shares regret over his treatment of fellow UFC fighter Tony Ferguson

Conor McGregor admits that he feels regret over how he’s gone after Tony Ferguson.

McGregor and Ferguson once shared the same management team, Paradigm Sports Management. The “Notorious” one has shared his opinion that Ferguson turned his back on the team and felt “El Cucuy” threw away tons of money by switching management.

It appears McGregor has had a change of heart, however.

In a now-deleted tweet, Conor McGregor said he doesn’t feel good after taking aim at Tony Ferguson publicly.

“I’m upset I went at Tony like that. Out straight. Wtf team, this is not a nice app nor does it encourage nice behavior toward each other. 43bn, man pull that and say ‘sike’ who give a f*ck, really. No one. Dip to a dip on the ship. The carry the toys ship. Leave a beast a beast.”

McGregor has been on the sidelines as he’s been recovering from surgery. The “Notorious” one suffered a broken tibia and fibula in his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier back in July 2021.

As for Ferguson, he’s coming off the most brutal loss of his pro MMA career. “El Cucuy” was knocked out cold by a front kick from Michael Chandler at UFC 274 earlier this month. McGregor threw verbal shots at Ferguson following the loss, which explains his regret.

Time will tell what’s next for McGregor and Ferguson. McGregor already has a potential dance partner in Michael Chandler, who has called for the bout. UFC President Dana White likes the idea but isn’t sure when the UFC’s top star will be ready to return.

As for Ferguson, he’ll be resting up to recover from that devastating knockout loss. One thing’s for sure, it appears “El Cucuy” has no plans of slowing down his pro MMA career anytime soon.