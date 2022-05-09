Tony Ferguson claps back at Conor McGregor for mocking his knockout loss at UFC 274

Tony Ferguson has clapped back at Conor McGregor for mocking his knockout loss at UFC 274.

It was Tony Ferguson (26-7 MMA) vs Michael Chandler (23-7 MMA) on Saturday, May 7th at UFC 274. The outcome was a victory for Chandler, 36, who floored Ferguson with a nasty front kick knockout (see that here). It’s now four losses in a row for ‘El Cucuy’, who previously suffered defeats to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush respectively.

Following UFC 274, Ferguson was taken and released from hospital after CT scans were found to be negative after the knockout.

After Ferguson’s loss, McGregor took the opportunity to kick him while he was down, voicing his opinion on the fight, Conor tweeted:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Tony had some great nuggets in the media build up. Then he got punt kicked to the chin and got turned into a nugget himself. That’s crazy.”

The tweet did not go unnoticed by Tony Ferguson, responding to the Irishman he tweeted:

Ahhh There’s my bitch. Next time tag me pussy. Comin’ after you & ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore thief. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ aka El Savvy -CSO- 🖕 pic.twitter.com/c1rcgFQ81U — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) May 9, 2022

“@TheNotoriousMMA Ahhh There’s my bitch. Next time tag me pussy. Comin’ after you and ur crew. McNugget stays with you fake, can’t take what not your ya anymore theif. Still got no sauce & no balls McNuggets. I’ll see you & your crew soon comin after your gold leprechaun-Champ akaEl Savvy-CSO-“

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Tony Ferguson, 38, the former interim lightweight champion, is now quite possibly facing retirement – at least that’s what some fans and fighters alike are indicating after his recent loss.

But obviously Ferguson is not taking any crap from McGregor and is even calling him out. It should be noted that the Irishman has not fought since July of 2021 but is aiming to be back in the Octagon this summer with an opponent yet to be determined.

Do you think Tony Ferguson should fight again? Or do you think he’s retirement bound?