Conor McGregor reveals he was originally supposed to coach TUF 31 against Nate Diaz: “I’m not sure what went down on that end”

Conor McGregor has revealed that Michael Chandler wasn’t the first choice to coach TUF 31 opposite him.

McGregor and Chandler were announced as the head coaches of TUF 31 and the two will fight later this year. It’s a massive fight and a highly-anticipated scrap but the Irishman revealed he originally agreed to coach TUF 31 against Nate Diaz.

“Coach The Ultimate Fighter and fight Chandler? No. The Ultimate Fighter kind of presented itself, it was originally supposed to be against Nate,” McGregor said on The MMA Hour. “It was me vs. Nate, I had agreed. I didn’t mind who it was against, nor do I mind who I compete against. That is widely known, I had agreed to it, it was Nate. It was like a day or two before and now it’s Chandler, so I’m not sure what went down on that end. But, It is me vs. Chandler and that’s it, I have no problem with it, I’m happy with it and it’s going to be a good bout for sure.”

Why Nate Diaz didn’t end up coaching TUF opposite Conor McGregor is uncertain. It likely would’ve added more hype as the trilogy match is one of the biggest fights to make, but even though it isn’t happening next, the Irishman is confident the two will have their trilogy before all is said and done.

“No, I’ll get that again. We will get that trilogy, that trilogy will happen at some stage for sure… We must fight we are one apiece, it was a great rivalry and it was a great fight, so we have to square that away for sure,” McGregor added.

Although McGregor vs. Diaz 3 isn’t happening next, the Irishman is still looking forward to his fight against Chandler. McGregor is confident he will get his hand raised and set up an active next couple of years.

Would you have rather seen Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz as the TUF 31 coaches?