Conor McGregor responds after Charles Oliveira says Michael Chandler will defeat him in upcoming UFC fight: “Shut your pie hole”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has responded to Charles Oliveira.

‘The Notorious’ is currently occupied filming the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. While the fight between the two hasn’t been scheduled, McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler at the end of the season. The bout will be the Irishman’s first since his trilogy with Dustin Poirier nearly two years ago.

Ahead of his return to the cage, the former champion has stated that he could receive a title shot with a win over ‘Iron’. While those comments likely scared a few lightweights, Charles Oliveira wasn’t one of them. On The MMA Hour earlier today, the Brazilian predicted:

“I don’t think he’s going to win. I mean, he’s a guy that sells. He’s great to promote, and people love his fights, but I don’t think he’s going to win. So [I don’t have to deal with it]. Yeah, I believe Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn’t fought in a long time, so I believe Chandler is going to win.”

Just a few short hours after those comments, Conor McGregor responded on Twitter. It’s safe to say that the former champion isn’t pleased, and told Charles Oliveira to shut up. McGregor released another tweet, noting his prior wins against Brazilians.

Charles Oliveira shut your pie hole. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) March 1, 2023

This is far from the first time that Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira have gone back and forth. Several times during the Brazilian’s lightweight title reign, he called out the former champion. However, a clash between the two failed to come to fruition.