Bruce Buffer explains what happened when the New York State Athletic Commission was changing the scorecard in the Octagon at UFC 281: “That is probably a mistake on their part”

Bruce Buffer didn’t know what to think when the New York State Athletic Commission was changing the scorecard in the Octagon at UFC 281.

Before the scorecard between Karolina Kowalkiewicz and Silvana Gomez Juarez was read, the commission came into the Octagon to change the score in front of everybody. According to Buffer, he says he couldn’t read the score so told the commission to write it better, but instead of writing it in private, they changed it while inside the Octagon cage.

“Get it right. When the commission is doing that, I am not the commission, I am the messenger,” Buffer said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I am not in control of the commission, I have to let the commission do what they do. That took a long time, and when it was finally written down, it was written in a way, that I couldn’t even read what they were writing. I said guys, please write it so I could read it, I don’t want to get this wrong. Outside of that, I’ve got to let them take the time to do what they did. It was just a little bump in the commission at the time.

“But, the fact he goes into the Octagon and he starts writing the card on the Octagon cage and the cameras are catching the card, that is not for people to see,” Buffer continued. “That is probably a mistake on their part, they should have gone outside and done it on the table.”

Ultimately, the correct scorecard was read by Bruce Buffer and it was Karolina Kowalkiewicz defeating Silvana Gomez Juarez by decision. Yet, that was a first for Buffer, and hopes it doesn’t happen again, as he admits it doesn’t look good on anyone involved, but there was nothing he could do.

