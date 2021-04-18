Jake Paul claims boxing match with Ben Askren sold 1.3 million pay-per-views

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul claims that his boxing match on Triller this past Saturday with Ben Askren sold 1.3 million pay-per-views.

Paul and Askren met in the main event of the Triller Fight Club PPV on Saturday night in what was one of the most highly-anticipated fights of the year in all of the combat sports. Even if you aren’t a fan of Paul or Askren, you were probably watching the fight just to see someone get knocked out. It seemed like there was a massive interest in the fight leading up to it and now we know that it did really well at the box office, according to Paul.

One half of Saturday’s main event, Paul took to his social media on Sunday to reveal that 1.3 million people purchased the Triller Fight Club PPV, for a total of $65 million in revenue.

If the numbers are in fact correct, it would be a little bit behind Triller’s last pay-per-view card, which featured Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. in the main event last November. It’s worth noting that Paul also fought on the undercard of that event against Nate Robinson, but overall that fight was being sold on the strength of Tyson’s name value. This time around, Paul was not able to get that extra boost from being on the same card as Tyson.

Of course, the numbers are still trickling in, so it’s possible that this Paul vs. Askren card actually did more than the 1.3 million Paul is claiming a day later. Typically it does take a couple of days to get all of the numbers in. In the case of the Tyson vs. Jones PPV, the initial number was 1.3 million but later grew to a final number of 1.6 million buys.

