Conor McGregor plans to use ‘exceptional circumstances’ clause to bypass USADA’s six month testing rule

Conor McGregor is expecting to be back in February.

McGregor hasn’t fought since he broke his leg in his UFC 264 fight against Dustin Poirier. Since then, he has been rehabbing his leg but it was revealed he has since withdrawn from the USADA testing pool, but he is already eyeing a return.

I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 24, 2022

“I am clear for testing in February. I will complete my two tests per USADA and we are booking a fight,” McGregor tweeted.

Dana White has said McGregor will need six months of testing in order to take a fight. Yet, that doesn’t happen to be the case as TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter reached out to USADA and got an explanation as to why McGregor could be cleared in February.

USADA issues statement about McGregor

“Once UFC athletes are enrolled in the testing program, they are subject to testing,” the statement about McGregor read. “Even when not competing unless they notify the UFC of their retirement, their contract is terminated, or they are otherwise removed from the program. In the event of an athlete’s return to the UFC, they are required to remain in the USADA testing pool for six months before they are permitted to compete.

“Similar to World Anti-Doping Agency rules, the UFC may grant an exemption to the six-month written notice rule in exceptional circumstances or where the strict application of that rule would be manifestly unfair to the athlete, but in both cases under the UFC rules, the athlete must provide at least two negative samples before returning to competition,” the statement about McGregor concluded.

It is interesting to see that Conor McGregor could receive an exemption to the six-month testing. But, whether or not that will actually happen is still to be seen.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 and is currently on a two-fight losing skid after losing two straight to Poirier. His last win came at UFC 246 where he scored a first-round TKO over Donald Cerrone.

What do you make of Conor McGregor using ‘exceptional circumstance’ clause to bypass USADA’s six-month testing?