Conor McGregor expresses interest in purchasing Chelsea FC

UFC star Conor McGregor has expressed an interest in buying Chelsea Football Club.

While he may have already found great success through mixed martial arts, Proper Twelve whiskey and a variety of other investments, Conor McGregor continues to be on the hunt for more power in several other ventures. It’s well-known that he’s been a football, aka soccer, fan for many years, to the point where he even contemplated putting in a bid for Manchester United last year following the European Super League debacle.

Now, “The Notorious” is shifting his focus to another English top flight club – Chelsea.

The Blues, who are the reigning European champions after winning the UEFA Champions League last year, have been under the ownership of Roman Abramovich since back in 2003. Unfortunately for the Russian, he’s been seemingly forced to sell the club due to his association with Vladimir Putin and the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by his homeland.

It may seem out there and likely isn’t going to happen, but someone like McGregor isn’t going to miss a golden opportunity to throw his name into the hat.

If there’s one thing we’ve all come to learn it’s that counting out Conor McGregor is a bad idea, but even this would seem to be a bit above his pay grade.

Chelsea fans will know and understand the reputation Conor has and the wealth he’s been able to accumulate, but we expect they’ll have to keep waiting for quite some time before an official buyer is found.

Do you think there is a chance we could see Conor McGregor put in an offer to buy Chelsea Football Club? If not, will his love of football lead to him returning to this idea of investing in an EPL team in the future? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!