Colby Covington reveals he is not getting any PPV points for UFC 272 main event with Jorge Masvidal

Colby Covington has revealed that he’s not getting any PPV points for his UFC 272 headliner this weekend.

Fighters who main event UFC pay-per-view events will get a cut of the overall buys. That stands in stark contrast to standard undercard competitors. Those fighters just have the standard show/win contracts for their respective bouts.

UFC 272’s main event features Colby Covington’s grudge match against Jorge Masvidal. ‘Chaos’ spoke about the fight today at the event’s media day, and revealed something interesting. The former UFC interim welterweight champion announced that he’s not going to be earning PPV points for the bout.

‘Chaos’ seemingly just has his standard contract that he would have for any other matchup. The title challenger not getting PPV points stands in stark contrast to traditional PPV headline fighters.

Surprisingly, Covington seems fine about the whole situation. In the past, he’s had beef with UFC management about his pay. He was even stripped of his UFC interim welterweight strap due to issues stemming from an injury, which drew a wedge in their relationship.

According to Colby Covington, he’s fine with not getting PPV points. He noted that the fight is personal to him and that he doesn’t care that much about this pay. ‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ notably have a very intense rivalry, stemming from their previous friendship.

“I don’t care about the PPV for this fight. This is a personal fight. I want to come put on a show to the UFC and show that I’m deserving of being a lifetime UFC fighter.” – said Colby Covington at UFC 272 media day on Wednesday. (h/t Jed I. Goodman)

