Gilbert Burns believes he will fight Khamzat Chimaev in 2022, predicts it will be “Fight of the Night”

UFC welterweight contender Gilbert Burns believes he will fight Khamzat Chimaev in 2022, predicting that it will be the “Fight of the Night.”

Chimaev is one of the fastest-rising welterweight fighters on the UFC roster, having won all four of his fights by stoppage since entering the UFC last year. After spending a year on the sidelines after getting COVID-19 and subsequent health issues, Chimaev is finally healthy now. Last month, he returned to the Octagon at UFC 267 and put on one heck of a performance against Li Jingliang, as he took him down to the mat and finished him quickly.

It was such a dominant performance by Chimaev that some fans and media are even calling for him to get the next title shot against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. However, UFC president Dana White has said to slow your roll on Chimaev. As good as he is, he’s still behind Leon Edwards when it comes to getting the next title shot at 170lbs. However, Chimaev could fight someone else in the meantime and earn a title shot later next year, especially if he goes in there and beats a top contender like Burns.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com, Burns admitted that he is interested in this fight with Chimaev. Although it is unlikely to happen before 2021 is up, Burns thinks it will happen sometime next year, and he believes that it has the potential to be a “Fight of the Night.”

“It would be the fight of the night. They would have to pay us pay-per-view (money) because it would be a great fight. We can stand and trade, we can grapple, we can exchange takedowns. I don’t think he’d take me down like he did (Li), but if he takes me down, that would be awesome. This fight will happen one day. Not sure if this year, but I do believe it will happen next year,” Burns said.

Do you want to see the UFC book this Gilbert Burns vs. Khamzat Chimaev fight in 2022, and who do you predict will win the fight if it happens?