Conor McGregor admits he has been impressed by Michael Chandler: “Could well be today’s champion”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor admitted that he has been impressed by Michael Chandler, saying that he “could well be today’s champion.”

McGregor took questions from fans on his social media on Saturday, and one of the questions that he was asked is what he thinks about Chandler. The former Bellator lightweight champion joined the UFC earlier this year and he has had three memorable fights in the Octagon thus far. In his UFC debut, he knocked out Dan Hooker at UFC 257 (the same card that McGregor headlined against Dustin Poirier). Chandler was then given a vacant title shot against Charles Oliveira and, while he lost via second-round TKO, that was also a fantastic fight. Then, Chandler lost a decision to Justin Gaethje at UFC 268, but the fight was an absolute war and Chandler’s stock arguably went up despite losing the fight.

Now that Chandler is making a big name for himself in the Octagon, it means that even bigger fights are ahead of him on the horizon, and one of those fights could very well be against McGregor. Chandler has already taken to his social media to suggest that he could fight McGregor next, and McGregor has conveyed his interest in taking the fight, too. On his social media, McGregor had absolutely nothing but good things to say about Chandler.

Hard not to be impressed. In a game of inches he has been incredibly close each time!

Could well be today’s champion. https://t.co/uqwRUiAKQJ — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) November 27, 2021

McGregor is currently still healing up the broken leg that he suffered against Poirier in their trilogy fight at UFC 264. But when he does return to the Octagon in 2022, there is certainly the chance that he could step into the Octagon with Chandler.

