Colby Covington unloads on “racist” Belal Muhammad for saying he’s getting a title shot because he’s white: “He should be kicked out of the UFC”

Colby Covington believes Belal Muhammad should be kicked out of the UFC after his recent comments.

After UFC 286, Dana White announced Covington would be facing Leon Edwards next while Muhammad would have to face Shavkat Rakhmonov. Muhammad then took to social media and was vocal about his displeasure that Covington was getting the next title shot. Then, in a since-deleted tweet, he claimed ‘Chaos’ is only getting the title shot because he’s white.

Belal just screwed himself. This is a terrible tweet. Like awful. Could you imagine if a white guy tweeted something like this about any other race??? This will not help your case to get a title shot. He’s definitely going to have to fight Shavkat now. He did himself no favors. pic.twitter.com/i9LdQmW4Qb — UNEDiTED (@UNEDiTEDpod) March 20, 2023

“He’s white,” Muhammad wrote in response to Covington getting the next title shot.

Although Belal Muhammad deleted the tweet, Colby Covington saw it and went off on Muhammad for his ‘disgusting’ behavior and thinks Muhammad should be kicked out of the UFC.

“I’m not going to pick some kid up that is on the bottom of the prelims. You got to earn your way up here and that guy is racist, man,” Covington said to James Lynch. “He was saying the only reason that happened is because I’m white. How is that not racist? That is disgusting. That is despicable, that is f*****g disgusting, man. I would never say that and use someone’s color of their skin by that’s why they got that done. Disgusting, man. He should literally be fined and kicked out of the UFC.”

Covington was then asked if the roles were reversed and what would have happened and ‘Chaos’ made it clear that he would have had people at him for being a racist. With that, he isn’t sure why people aren’t more vocal about what Muhammad said.

“Oh my gosh, honestly, I can’t even imagine. Everything I worked my entire life for would be sunken, my ship would be sunken,” Covington said. “That would be the end of Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. But, I would never say something so stupid because it has nothing to do with that ever. I don’t care what color skin you are, man, I look at the integrity inside your heart and the person that you are. I look at other things, how smart you are. It’s just disgusting, man.”

As of right now, there has been no word on any punishment Belal Muhammad may face, which Colby Covington thinks should happen. But, Covington is just focused on his next fight which will likely be against Edwards for the belt.

