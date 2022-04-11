Colby Covington opens as a slight favourite for potential UFC fight with Khamzat Chimaev

UFC welterweight Colby Covington has opened as a slight favourite in a possible showdown with Khamzat Chimaev.

Last Saturday night at UFC 273, Khamzat Chimaev went to war with Gilbert Burns. The two 170-pound stars threw everything they had at one another and in the end, it was Chimaev who managed to edge out the unanimous decision win.

While some have been calling for him to be vaulted into a title shot against Kamaru Usman, UFC president Dana White seems to believe a Colby Covington match-up makes more sense.

As per Betting Insider Journal, though, Chimaev wouldn’t be the one favoured to get the victory in the eyes of the bookmakers.

Covington has opened as an early -135 favourite whereas Chimaev is a narrow +115 underdog. This is quite the contrast to the fight against “Durinho” in which Khamzat was the overwhelming favourite in what proved to be a really tight bout.

We all heard “Chaos” call out Dustin Poirier after his big win over Jorge Masvidal but if he can’t get his hands on the former lightweight title challenger, there’s every chance he could turn his attention towards Chimaev.

It’s definitely a risky fight for him to take but if he can beat the prospect, a trilogy meeting with Kamaru Usman would surely be on the horizon.

That is, of course, if Leon Edwards doesn’t leave with the belt when he challenges “The Nigerian Nightmare” on International Fight Week.

Who do you think should be the favourite between welterweight contenders Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev?