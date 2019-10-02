Colby Covington believes there ‘is a very real possibility’ Kamaru Usman doesn’t show up at UFC 245

Colby Covington will finally be fighting for the undisputed welterweight title at UFC 245 when he takes on current division champion, Kamaru Usman.

Yet, ‘Chaos’ isn’t holding his breath the fight actually happens, as he believes there is a chance Kamaru Usman doesn’t show up.

“I was always worried Marty FakeNewsman wasn’t going to show up and sign on the dotted line. And that is still a very real possibility,” Colby Covington said to James Lynch of theScore MMA. “There is a very real possibility he doesn’t show up Dec. 14 [UFC 245]. That is the only thing I’m worried about, I’m not worried about anything on my end. I know what I bring to the table, the UFC knows what I bring to the table. I’m going to show up Dec. 14 and the most coveted title in sports will get defended.”

If the fight does indeed happen at UFC 245, Colby Covington is confident he will hear ‘And New’ and get his hand raised. He is well prepared for this fight and is confident in his skill set that he will not only win the fight but finish Usman.

“I see a third-round knockout finish. He’s not going to last in the late rounds and he’s going to find out really quick that he’s not as good as he thinks he is. He sucks at fighting, he’s had an easy road to get there. He came in and beat all my sloppy seconds and now he thinks he’s God,” Colby Covington explained. “Now he’s running into God, and he’s going to find out on Dec. 14, he will be finished inside three rounds. Mark my words you heard it here first [with] James Lynch, take it to the bank.”

It is no doubt a very interesting scrap and a fight many fans are interested in seeing. Yet, even though the bout agreement is signed, Colby Covington is still uncertain if it will happen.

